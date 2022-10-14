The Government wants to rip up existing legislation and make the situation worse.

Last week, the Climate Minister sang the praises of extracting UK gas, saying ‘it’s good for the environment, when we burn our own gas. It’s got lower emissions around its production than foreign gas.’

We all know we should not be burning any type of gas when it is much better to have greener alternatives.

This week's letter is about the Government's policies on the environment.

In Derbyshire, we may be applying to be one of the new investment zones, where environmental protections are ripped up and a development free-for-all is encouraged.

Is this what we really want for the area we all love and live in? Thankfully, current government ministers seem to be the only ones who think this is OK. Even the RSPB and the National Trust are protesting about the current policies.

Earlier this month, we heard the Labour Party’s plans to create a government-owned renewable energy company that will work to produce renewable energy and phase out the burning of fossil fuels.

This will reduce our bills, ensure the UK won’t have warnings of three-hour rolling winter power cuts, and help stop irreversible climate change.

Paul Beers

Buxton

