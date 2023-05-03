An Environment Agency report showed that in 2022 there was an average of 825 raw sewage spills (including human waste and sanitary products) into our rivers, seas and waterways every day of the year.

As a feature in the DT showed earlier in the year, there were spills into Derbyshire rivers including such beautiful and popular rivers as the Derwent, Wye and Lathkill. Every spill degrading life in our rivers and seas and posing a real threat to human health.

What a total disgrace and national embarrassment this all is, a complete failure by those who represent us politically that such slow progress is still being made in sorting the situation.

A letter this week about raw sewage being pumped into our rivers.

Overall responsibility for this sorry state of affairs lies firmly with the national Government.

We the public need to make absolutely sure that those who represent us politically know very clearly just how strongly we feel about this issue, or the risk is that the situation will stay just as it is.

Ray Russell

Chesterfield

