Letter: Government decision over winter fuel allowance cuts was shameful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s second home must be as warm as toast as she accepted nearly £4,000 of taxpayers’ money to pay for her heating bills.

May I remind her, and also the other MPs who voted to remove winter fuel allowance, like our own MP Toby Perkins, that in stark contrast, many vulnerable pensioners will struggle to afford to heat one room, let alone an entire property this winter. These pensioners, like several of my neighbours who are own in their 80s, without immediate support networks, without the internet or skills to use it, are THE very group at risk by this Government’s vicious decision. Many of them are also disabled or have ongoing health challenges to cope with. Risk is a key word in this instance, as this Government didn't even bother doing a risk assessment. Shameful!

Betty Wilson

Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spare a thought for vulnerable pensioners, says a reader about the winter fuel allowance cuts.

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists here are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.