Letter: Good to see our Prime Minister is putting citizens of this country first

We don't need to lead this unrealistic race, at the high cost of our own impoverishment, when you think we are already doing well emitting less than one per cent of worldwide carbon emissions.

The cost of living crisis is hitting the vast majority of us hard. This is not a ditching of our dedication to net zero, just putting its citizens first, like other countries.

R. Bancroft

Chesterfield

