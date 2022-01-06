Very few masks were observed and social distancing was far from evident. Are people too complacent with warnings of serious virus spread or do they not believe the politicians? Could it be that the politicians do not set a good example? Could it be that caution has been thrown to the wind?

Alternatively has many months of lockdown taken its toll and are many prepared to sacrifice good health for good times?

Whatever the reason, we are a free country, but the NHS, while free at the point of entry, can only deal with so many patients.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

