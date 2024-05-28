Letter: Golf balls are proving a danger to those walking in Tapton House gardens
In my opinion, it's not if but when one of the many people who walk at bottom of Tapton House gardens get injured or worse!I regularly see golfers walking next to the footpath, scratching their heads trying to find golf balls. There is a small broken hedge separating the two which is no effective barrier to prevent golf balls coming over. Surely the risks were obvious?People have complained about this before but it's falling on deaf ears!
T. Moorcroft
Tapton
