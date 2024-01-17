Letter: Go to a local music venue this week and see the stars of tomorrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s worth pointing out that currently there is a new crop of performers writing their own material, making a name for themselves nationally.To pick just one, youngster Ichabod Wolf has had a song featured as BBC6 Music record of the week, Painted Horses, which includes evocative details of the geography of Chesterfield.Go to a local music venue this week and see the stars of tomorrow!
Bunny Hambleton-Relf
Guernsey
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.