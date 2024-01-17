Letter: Go to a local music venue this week and see the stars of tomorrow

Thank you for the recent article in the Derbyshire Times detailing the legacy of wonderful bands and musicians from our region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s worth pointing out that currently there is a new crop of performers writing their own material, making a name for themselves nationally.To pick just one, youngster Ichabod Wolf has had a song featured as BBC6 Music record of the week, Painted Horses, which includes evocative details of the geography of Chesterfield.Go to a local music venue this week and see the stars of tomorrow!

Bunny Hambleton-Relf

Guernsey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter in praise of some of music talent currently to be found in our area.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.