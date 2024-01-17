Letter: Go to a local music venue this week and see the stars of tomorrow

News you can trust since 1855
Thank you for the recent article in the Derbyshire Times detailing the legacy of wonderful bands and musicians from our region.
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
It’s worth pointing out that currently there is a new crop of performers writing their own material, making a name for themselves nationally.To pick just one, youngster Ichabod Wolf has had a song featured as BBC6 Music record of the week, Painted Horses, which includes evocative details of the geography of Chesterfield.Go to a local music venue this week and see the stars of tomorrow!

Bunny Hambleton-Relf

Guernsey

