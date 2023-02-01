This February is Heart Month and I’m urging you to help the BHF save lives today by learning CPR and save lives tomorrow by “Going Red” to fund vital research.

The BHF has developed RevivR - a first-of-a-kind tool – which helps you learn lifesaving CPR for free in just 15 minutes. All you need is a mobile phone and a cushion. It could mean the difference between life and death in the ultimate medical emergency.

And to help save lives tomorrow, we're calling on you to “Go Red” any way you can this February. From red cupcakes and red costumes to red-faced running challenges, your fundraising can power groundbreaking research.

Dr Syabira Yusoff, BHF-funded researcher and The Great British Bake Off Winner 2022.

So please show your support for the BHF this Heart Month - bhf.org.uk/heartmonth #HeartMonth

