Letter: Go along to the Open Gardens event in July
There will be a selection of beautiful hidden gardens spread through the three villages.
Refreshments are available in each village.
Tickets are £5 from the village hall or individual gardens.
Funds will be in aid of All Saints’ Church, Curbar.
Elaine Blair
Derbyshire
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you