There will be a selection of beautiful hidden gardens spread through the three villages.

Refreshments are available in each village.

Tickets are £5 from the village hall or individual gardens.

The Open Gardens event takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 11am to 4pm.

Funds will be in aid of All Saints’ Church, Curbar.

Elaine Blair

Derbyshire

