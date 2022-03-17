When I asked why, I was told they have higher priorities.

I was then offered a date that coincided with a long booked and awaited holiday, with the expectation I should cancel when they had so easily cancelled me for their convenience.

I have issued a complaint to my MP and urge everyone disrupted by the NHS for whatever reason to do the same and then perhaps people will be listened to and our needs addressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An unhappy reader has contacted his local MP about his operation being cancelled.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.