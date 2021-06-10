Letter: Get behind our protest to help secure better deal for our NHS workers
There are protests taking place on July 3 throughout the country for a better pay deal for our NHS workers.
We at Disability Campaigners will be there to give our support – the Chesterfield demo will meet at the Town Hall at 11am.
It is essential the public gets behind this to ensure our NHS continues and improves, and that others also receive fair remuneration for their work.
The Government seems to have ignored those who continued throughout the pandemic, including social care workers, our refuse collectors, postal workers, and so many more.
If the NHS gets no real increase, then no-one will.
If the Government sees the public is not interested, then privatisation of the NHS will continue.
Also, given how inactive the Government has been about any support for social care, it is evident that only rich, healthy or younger people will have opportunities of a better quality of life.
The Pay Review Board for the NHS meets in June facing a crisis.
Already the NHS is 100,000 workers short and one third of the present workforce is due to retire in the next five years. We need you out there on July 3, and if not in Chesterfield then at another venue, if you want an NHS to be proud of.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
