Letter: Get behind our protest to help secure better deal for our NHS workers

We at Disability Campaigners will be there to give our support – the Chesterfield demo will meet at the Town Hall at 11am.

It is essential the public gets behind this to ensure our NHS continues and improves, and that others also receive fair remuneration for their work.

The Government seems to have ignored those who continued throughout the pandemic, including social care workers, our refuse collectors, postal workers, and so many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disability Campaigners are calling on people to attend a protest on July 3 in support of better NHS staff pay.

If the NHS gets no real increase, then no-one will.

If the Government sees the public is not interested, then privatisation of the NHS will continue.

Also, given how inactive the Government has been about any support for social care, it is evident that only rich, healthy or younger people will have opportunities of a better quality of life.

The Pay Review Board for the NHS meets in June facing a crisis.

Already the NHS is 100,000 workers short and one third of the present workforce is due to retire in the next five years. We need you out there on July 3, and if not in Chesterfield then at another venue, if you want an NHS to be proud of.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.