​I have been following the letters and articles in the Derbyshire Times each week about the town centre and especially the parking charges.

I work in the town centre and regularly walk through the marketplace. On Monday, January 8, there were six stalls occupied on the main market.It’s not the first time I’ve counted less than ten stalls occupied on market days. On the little market, there was one stall selling second-hand gear, but they were packing up for the day and it was not yet 12.30pm. There were also two free-standing stalls on Low Pavements. Why aren’t they in the market place?

The market is dead, and the town centre will soon follow. The council needs some new ideas to attract people to the town centre. In my opinion, the refurbishment of the Stephenson Memorial Hall isn’t going to do it.

When not at work, I often pop into town after 3pm to take advantage of the free parking and usually the donut cark park is busy, sometimes full. Doesn’t that tell you that if there was some free parking in the day it would attract more people? I don’t know how they are going to attract businesses back in town. Maybe M&S, Next, Currys, etc, wouldn’t have moved if the footfall had been greater.

I recently visited the Cotswolds and quite a few towns have cark parks in the centre of the shopping area and usually free parking for a few hours.My idea would be to get rid of the large market, Friday to Wednesday, and allow a couple of hours free parking in its place. The flea market attracts footfall so put the stalls back on a Thursday. Use the little market for stalls, Friday to Wednesday, and it might not look so vacant.

Would businesses consider moving back into the town if they knew footfall had increased or was going to increase significantly, especially those down at the retail park that have been flooded again?

I am of the age when I remember the market having more stalls and they were always full, even the little market. In fact, I worked on two stalls during my early years. If you weren’t a regular you had to queue up early outside the Market Hall office to try and get an empty stall, usually somebody who was on holiday or sick.

Come on Chesterfield Borough Council, start thinking outside the box, we need some fresh ideas to save the town centre.

John B (full name supplied)

Chesterfield

