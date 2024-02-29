He was in prison having been found guilty by judicial stooges of nonsensical crimes, as are many others in Russia.He was treated so badly that almost certainly he would have died in the near future. It seems likely, though, that Putin couldn’t wait for that.Navalny’s courage in fighting for democracy and honesty in public life are a reminder that freedoms cannot be taken for granted and must be actively protected.No wonder Ukraine is prepared to fight to stay out of Russian clutches.It deserves our support. If Ukraine falls, then we are less safe.