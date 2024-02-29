News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Freedom is something that we must never take for granted

No-one is surprised at the death of Alexei Navalny.
By John Morrissey
Published 29th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
He was in prison having been found guilty by judicial stooges of nonsensical crimes, as are many others in Russia.He was treated so badly that almost certainly he would have died in the near future. It seems likely, though, that Putin couldn’t wait for that.Navalny’s courage in fighting for democracy and honesty in public life are a reminder that freedoms cannot be taken for granted and must be actively protected.No wonder Ukraine is prepared to fight to stay out of Russian clutches.It deserves our support. If Ukraine falls, then we are less safe.

John Morrissey

Belper

A letter this week was prompted by the recent death of Alexei Navalny.
