Letter: Free parking would be a bold move for the future of our town
It would hopefully entice more traders and retailers into town to rent some of the growing amount of empty shops, and in turn, once town centre business is improved, free parking will attract customers back into town.It’s a win-win!Chesterfield Borough Council is missing a massive pull factor of new business and custom by not introducing anytime free parking.
J. Holt
Chesterfield resident
