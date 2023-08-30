News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Free parking would be a bold move for the future of our town

Based on how busy it is on Ravenside Retail Site in Chesterfield, I am totally convinced that anytime free parking, on council-owned car parks, would increase business in the town centre.
By J Holt
Published 31st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

It would hopefully entice more traders and retailers into town to rent some of the growing amount of empty shops, and in turn, once town centre business is improved, free parking will attract customers back into town.It’s a win-win!Chesterfield Borough Council is missing a massive pull factor of new business and custom by not introducing anytime free parking.

J. Holt

Chesterfield resident

