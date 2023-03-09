The M1 isn’t much better but I had hoped Chesterfield Borough Council or Derbyshire County Council would be responsible for, and interested in, keeping the two main arteries in and out of town tidy. However, a cursory glance at the websites shows both bodies simply direct the user to each other’s pages.

I’m on the verge of going out with a bin bag myself, because frankly, I’m embarrassed.

I’ve just spent a month in Australia. It turns out they have a thing called Clean Up Australia Day. Do we have anything like that over here? If not I think I’ll start one up, because it doesn’t seem like anyone else is interested.

It makes me so angry – truly, how hard can it be to employ someone to do this?

Alex Deck

Chesterfield

