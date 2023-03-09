Letter: Frankly I’m embarrassed at all the litter on the dual carriageways
The litter currently decorating the verges on the A617 and A61 is an absolute disgrace; it’s as if a recycling lorry has turned over and deposited its contents along the length of the dual carriageways.
The M1 isn’t much better but I had hoped Chesterfield Borough Council or Derbyshire County Council would be responsible for, and interested in, keeping the two main arteries in and out of town tidy. However, a cursory glance at the websites shows both bodies simply direct the user to each other’s pages.
I’m on the verge of going out with a bin bag myself, because frankly, I’m embarrassed.
I’ve just spent a month in Australia. It turns out they have a thing called Clean Up Australia Day. Do we have anything like that over here? If not I think I’ll start one up, because it doesn’t seem like anyone else is interested.
It makes me so angry – truly, how hard can it be to employ someone to do this?
Alex Deck
Chesterfield
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you