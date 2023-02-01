He’s still an MP, pays no rent on two homes, earns a fortune from after-dinner speeches but still seemingly can’t get by without a rich mate from the BBC helping him with an £800,000 loan.

He really needs to have a talk with money guru Martin Lewis.

Jayne Grayson

A letter this week asking about former PM Boris Johnson and his finances.

By email

