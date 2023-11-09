Letter: For how many more years do we and our pets have to endure stress of these loud bangs?
How many more years do we and our pets have to endure the stress of weeks of loud bangs?The lack of any action is absolutely appalling. The bangs and general noise are so loud it actually sounds like a war zone outside.Like many others, I cannot imagine any enjoyment being gained in spending my hard-earned money on fireworks which willunduly stress so many animals.
J.Morton
Derbyshire
