For years now, there have been numerous petitions which I have signed to end the sale of fireworks to the public, allowing only local authorities to get hold of them, should they be organising a fireworks display.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How many more years do we and our pets have to endure the stress of weeks of loud bangs?The lack of any action is absolutely appalling. The bangs and general noise are so loud it actually sounds like a war zone outside.Like many others, I cannot imagine any enjoyment being gained in spending my hard-earned money on fireworks which willunduly stress so many animals.

J.Morton

Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Like many others, I cannot imagine any enjoyment being gained in spending my hard-earned money on fireworks which will unduly stress so many animals" says a letter writer this week.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.