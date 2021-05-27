Letter: Football just isn’t the same game now

Players diving, cheating and wearing gloves in May, it’s a joke!

Some of the old defenders in the past would have had a great time sorting out these players now.

Brian Titterton

"I love football but I have to admit it’s becoming a complete embarrassment" says one reader.

Chesterfield

