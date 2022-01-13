Letter: Food banks should be eradicated not encouraged
I saw a few pictures over Christmas of Tory MPs visiting food banks with donations.
Yes, they're always ready for a photo opportunity, visiting the poor folks who can’t afford to eat.
One MP was saying let’s encourage more people to donate to these places.
It’s beyond satire: MPs should be eradicating the need for people to need to use food banks in the first place.
Jayne Grayson
By email
