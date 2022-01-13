Yes, they're always ready for a photo opportunity, visiting the poor folks who can’t afford to eat.

One MP was saying let’s encourage more people to donate to these places.

It’s beyond satire: MPs should be eradicating the need for people to need to use food banks in the first place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader thinks MPs should be getting rid of the need for people to use food banks.

Jayne Grayson

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.