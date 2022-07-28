He had worked as a joiner helping to build these flats. His particular memory was of standing on the roof watching as Princess Margaret and her husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones drove along Newbold Road, after driving through Loundsley Green, where they had been inspecting homes for the workers at the new Post Office A.G.D. building.

The workers were coming from London. It was a controversial decision at the time and aroused much comment.

My aunts Ruth and Elizabeth, from Chesterfield, found employment there eventually.

A photo published in this paper brought back some fond memories for one reader.

June Webley

Duckmanton

