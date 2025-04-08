Letter: Folks in several of our communities have been totally cut off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let me say how sorry I was to see Hulleys, a business which has been providing bus services for the residents of north Derbyshire for over 100 years, cease trading.

As a regular passenger on their services however, I feel the end was perhaps not that unexpected. My sympathy goes out to the staff, some of whom are long-serving employees.

The response of the county council however has been mixed, to say the least.

The so-called tendered services (operated under contract to the county council) were very quickly replaced, although they had been taken off Hulleys a couple of weeks ago (although at the time of cessation were still operated by Hulleys) and new tenders had already been issued so in most cases there was little break in services.

The 170 service between the hospital and Bakewell quicky attracted the attention of two other operators but one of those pulled out when they knew of the intentions of the other operator interested.

That brings me to the 55 service between the hospital and Alfreton. Again at the time of writing there is no service, completely cutting off the villages of Parkhouse, Pilsley, Morton and Stonebroom.

That is not totally true as evening and Sunday services were provided under contract using BSIP (bus service improvement plan) money provided by the Government in 2023 for three years which still has over a year to run.

Folks in several communities have been totally cut off since Hulleys ceased and are looking for the county council to provide some replacements. No more excuses or lip service saying they will support people in those areas.

Neville Whitmore North Wingfield