However, it has been misguided and has squandered millions of pounds on this highly complex and competitive scheme.

I’m full of praise for the efforts and impressive work by the Ashbourne Town Team, whose town centre enhancement project has been selected by the district council. But why does our Government appear to prefer a £12million project, which is really ‘big money’?

This is compared to Matlock’s £4million bid, mainly to complete the cinema scheme on Bakewell Road, a project envisaged and researched for years by Matlock Community Vision (MCV) and which is now within sight of being realised?

A letter this week questions the amount spent on some Levelling Up projects

Let us hope MCV’s aspirations for Bakewell Road and Matlock’s town centre can be funded by an alternative government scheme.

Also, the huge cost of rebuilding or reinforcing of the flood-damaged retaining walls to the rear of several Crown Square businesses must surely be funded by central government?

Obviously, I am disappointed Matlock has been overlooked but I congratulate Ashbourne and wish them luck. The team certainly deserves success, although I do wonder if the entire project can be delivered on time.

I am concerned that probably multi-millions of pounds are being spent on the extravagance of consultants (five in our case), working on hundreds of bids throughout the country, mainly to get round the Government’s restrictive and complicated criteria, to make each bid credible.

Finally, it is difficult to take these proposals too seriously while we are witnessing the depravity of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with widespread genocide and the destruction of so many residential buildings, as well as public realm and infrastructure.

The cost of reconstruction will be enormous. We talk about ‘levelling up’, when so many towns and cities in Ukraine have been levelled to the ground!

Coun Martin Burfoot

District councillor, Matlock All Saints ward

