Letter: Fireworks were great but food was on pricey side

Thank you to the organisers for making the entrance fee affordable to families. The selection of rides was great for all ages as well.

My only complaint was the price of the food and drinks. For instance, a hot pork sandwich was £7, a hotdog was £7 and a cup of tea was £2.50.

There was no need to charge these sort of prices. Next year we will have something to eat and drink before entering the park.

Shaun Day

Derbyshire

