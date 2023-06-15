I recently received a fine while driving through Sheffield, which is a clean air zone, to get to visit a sick family member.

I am not alone as it has been revealed more than 7,000 fines have been issued since Sheffield introduced its 15-minute policies, generating hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My own experience is that these zones are easy to drive into and do not prevent vehicles entering, therefore not reducing emissions in these so-called ‘clean air zones’ at all.

A reader isn't happy after receiving a fine for driving through a clean air zone in Sheffield.

The fines are another form of green tax we can all ill afford.

Thousands of motorists will be charged, meaning more in the coffers in fines to local councils.

K. Smithson

Chesterfield

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.