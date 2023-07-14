With reference to the letter from Evan Rutherford (June 29), unfortunately he makes many incorrect statements. I urge readers to look for evidence-based information on the subject from reputable organisations at all levels.

The climate crisis is affecting all of us and the rest of the world in different ways and the solutions are complex. Scientists provide overwhelming evidence that we are fast approaching the point when the crisis will overtake us and threaten all life on earth. We have very little time.

One of our projects is to provide information to householders on best practice for installing energy efficiency measures that can reduce the cost of home energy and carbon emissions.

A second Open Eco Homes Tour will take place on July 22 and July 23 to help you make the best of your energy usage (Photo by: Pixabay).

We are also putting on our second Open Eco Homes Tours on July 22 and July 23. Book a tour to find out how people have improved energy efficiency in their houses – what has worked and what hasn’t.

For more information visit: https://wirksworthtclt.org/.

Mary Ann Hooper

Wirksworth Transition Community Land Trust

