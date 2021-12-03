Letter: Feeling distinctly unsafe at Chatsworth Christmas Market this year

A friend and I visited on a Wednesday, the first week it opened and paid £10 to park in a muddy field; twice the price of 2019 market.

Considering the vast amount of land available, I was staggered to see that the market was corralled into a tiny area that made any idea of "social distancing" impossible.

The stalls were packed so closely together that people were being jostled if they tried to look at anything, queue up for food or stand to eat (very few places to sit and eat). I imagine that the weekend crowds would have been a nightmare.

A reader says they felt vulnerable at Chatsworth Christmas Market.

It felt distinctly unsafe, even if you were masked and so we left within the hour, having bought nothing.

Getting a quick buck appears to have been the main aim by the Chatsworth team with no thought as to being Covid-safe for thousands of their visitors.

Won't be back.

Gwyn Kilburn

By email

