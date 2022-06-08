My fears are becoming reality, with recent inflation figures showing us now at nine per cent, and no sign of stopping.

The Andrew Neil Show (Channel 4) revealed the Government is committed to pay this year's rate of inflation in April of next year to state pensioners (I am a pensioner) and others on benefits.

Andrew Neil stated that because of the taxation structure, if inflation were to hit ten per cent, the Government would be unable to pay the appropriate rate.

This very serious issue seems to be being ignored by the Government. We need to mobilise ourselves to make changes in government policy (or preferably a change in government) and hope it happens sooner rather than later, before many millions end up destitute.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

