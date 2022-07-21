It is quite a paradox that, amidst the wonderful scenery, lies a treasury of industrial heritage, much of which is linked together along the Cromford and High Peak Railway.It is for this reason that the Derwent Valley was given World Heritage status long before the Lake District!Cromford was crucial with Arkwright building the first water powered cotton spinning mill in 1771. Not only the beginnings of the Industrial Revolution but also of workers migration to modern cities and the world as we know it today.The ancient lead miners could argue 'we were here for hundreds of years before Arkwright', going back to Roman Britain.But this is surely what gives Derbyshire its most distinctive feature (The Cotswolds it isn't!).

As well as world-class scenery lead, copper and mineral works etc, going back to Roman Britain through to the modern city of Derby, producing cars (Toyota), trains (Bombardier), plane engines (Rolls-Royce).

Phillip Fearn

A reader has written to us this week about the history of our area

Whatstandwell

