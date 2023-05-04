News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Far too many questions being asked now I've finally retired

I have finally approached retirement after having another six years added on, from 60 to 66.

By K Porter
Published 4th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

I thought I would apply for pension credit as it's even advertised on TV.

Forget that – you've got to get less than £182 to even qualify.

Then one is met by a catalogue of questions: are you an EU national, have you been in the Armed Forces, any work compensation, any property or land, do I look after my children, does anybody look after me, are you on any benefits and have any savings?

A retired pensioner gives advice to the younger generation.A retired pensioner gives advice to the younger generation.
A retired pensioner gives advice to the younger generation.
Most Popular

They want to know everything from A to Z.

I thought I'd called This is Your Life.

So my advice to the younger generation is to spend all your earnings on yourself and enjoy life, don't save and don't pay into a pension and you will get everything when you retire.

But if you save and pay into pensions, every penny is scrutinised and the taxman will be waiting.

I even pay tax on my meagre private pension, even though it's been paid throughout my long working life.

K Porter

By email

