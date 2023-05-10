It is a disgrace, what with the rubbish, but worst of all, there are several trees which were damaged and some uprooted in January’s gales.

Many of those are lying very near to the edge of the road and could cause a serious accident were we to get more gales and they got blown onto the carriageway.

There are regularly council vehicles with two men in sat around in various places not looking very ‘busy’, to my eyes, so maybe some of them could be sent to clear up the bypass?

A reader is concerned about the fallen trees at the side of the A61 Dronfield bypass.

Brenda Titterton

Old Whittington

