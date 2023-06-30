In fact, the very name of this benefit implies it is there to help people with disabilities, in my own experience the review process is set up to fail the people who need it most!

After working 40 years, I was diagnosed with cancer, and after numerous major operations, I came out of hospital, and was left with massive daily challenges which totally affect my life, many tasks we take for granted.

To help me exist and function I have been claiming PIP, however in the past ten years, I have failed three reviews, even though my health has not changed.

A reader with disabilities feels failed by the benefit system.

Every time my PIP is stopped, I have gone on to win my tribunal, making the unfair process a complete waste of time! In the meantime, waiting months for each tribunal, during one process waiting for two years, I have had to rely on foodbanks and other charities to get by day-to-day, this includes having no heating on at home in the daytime as I cannot afford it.

I have found review decisions to be inaccurate, and have been upset that facts provided by myself, living with disabilities have been either ignored or doubted.

Many people will hopefully live their lives without serious or life-impacting illness, they will be able to work until retirement, but like me, after working hard for decades, paying taxes, when you need specific financial support to cope with daily living, our benefit system fails at every level.

K. Brown

Chesterfield

