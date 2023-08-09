Letter: Fabulous flower displays and grass lawns are credit to the area
They were pioneers years ago in what is now considered to be a fashionable thing to do, seeding an unused area of allotment land with summer flowers and maintained grass areas. The flowers have again done very well this year. The allotments are located on private land but the flowers can be seen and enjoyed from the road.
Nick Rhodes
Hasland
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.