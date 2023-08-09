News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Fabulous flower displays and grass lawns are credit to the area

I revisited an allotment site in Hasland recently and had a chat with Chris and Sue Brailsford, who maintain this fabulous flower display and the surrounding grass lawns.
By Nick Rhodes
Published 10th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

They were pioneers years ago in what is now considered to be a fashionable thing to do, seeding an unused area of allotment land with summer flowers and maintained grass areas. The flowers have again done very well this year. The allotments are located on private land but the flowers can be seen and enjoyed from the road.

Nick Rhodes

Hasland

