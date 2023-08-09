Letter: Fabulous flower displays and grass lawns are credit to the area

They were pioneers years ago in what is now considered to be a fashionable thing to do, seeding an unused area of allotment land with summer flowers and maintained grass areas. The flowers have again done very well this year. The allotments are located on private land but the flowers can be seen and enjoyed from the road.

Nick Rhodes

Hasland

'They were pioneers years ago in what is now considered to be a fashionable thing to do, seeding an unused area of allotment land with summer flowers and maintained grass areas', says Nick Rhodes, and here is his photo to show it off.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.