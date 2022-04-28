I was very pleasantly surprised to see so many stalls of useful information and what is happening all around us.

There are all types of groups that are on-going in our community: bowls, painting, gardening, walking, and many more that I had no idea of.

Stopping on one stall, I had an interesting conversation about the plight of people with sight problems.

A reader is delighted after having eye surgery to remove cataracts.

I was referred to the eye clinic at the Royal early last year. After several letters and a phone call, I got an appointment this February.

However after contacting my optician again later in the year, I was referred again, but to a group called Spa Medica. I had my left cataract removed in October, my right in December.

I have heard many people have been referred to this group and also the hospital at Barlborough. Their life enhancing procedures are brilliant.

Being able to see is life enhancing. In my case it is faultless.

I will stand corrected if wrong, I believe you have to be referred by your optician to these places.

I would like to suggest that if the eye clinic at the Royal is struggling to cope that they contact these places and send some of their patients there.

There must be many people who, if just one cataract was removed, would have a greater life.

I do not blame any NHS service or our Royal for their waiting times. Covid was a life changer for many thousands and sadly still is.

Adrian Mather

Spital

