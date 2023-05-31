Driving through the other day, there was numerous road works, traffic congestion with lorries appearing from every junction. It was noisy and dusty!

The new Glass Works shops, as nice as they are, and other new superstores on the moor, have added to traffic emissions and heavier-than-ever traffic congestion. Let's not forget there are residential areas on either side of the moor.

I wish much more long-term planning and consideration was given prior to areas being saturated in industry. This is the result of new developments, in this case industrial.

A reader is concerned about the amount of industrial sites around Whittington Moor.

If we are really serious about the environment and low emissions, a different planning strategy must happen.

New developments, whether industrial or housing, come at a price of increased traffic and huge costs to our environment.

B. Wright

Chesterfield

