Yet The Mail is paying a man – the former Prime Minister – who was flaunting all the rules and partying through the lockdowns.Perhaps they should protest through their pockets instead of letting Boris Johnson make a pretty penny as though it's all been forgotten.

Paul Booker

Clay Cross

A reader is critical of Boris Johnson becoming a Daily Mail columnist.

