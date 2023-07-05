Letter: Ex-PM makes a pretty penny but it leaves a sour taste
Yet The Mail is paying a man – the former Prime Minister – who was flaunting all the rules and partying through the lockdowns.Perhaps they should protest through their pockets instead of letting Boris Johnson make a pretty penny as though it's all been forgotten.
Paul Booker
Clay Cross
