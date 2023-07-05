News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Ex-PM makes a pretty penny but it leaves a sour taste

I just wonder how many readers of the Daily Mail have lost loved ones during the Covid pandemic and how many were unable to see them in hospital or nursing homes?
By Paul Booker
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST

Yet The Mail is paying a man – the former Prime Minister – who was flaunting all the rules and partying through the lockdowns.Perhaps they should protest through their pockets instead of letting Boris Johnson make a pretty penny as though it's all been forgotten.

Paul Booker

Clay Cross

A reader is critical of Boris Johnson becoming a Daily Mail columnist.
Related topics:Prime MinisterBoris Johnson