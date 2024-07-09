Letter: Everyone should get top-notch care from NHS and deserves same treatment as royals
When asked how she was her husband told reporters that Anne would be leaving hospital when she feels she is ready.
Lucky Anne: anyone else who can’t afford the best private healthcare and has to go into hospital doesn’t get a choice of deciding when they are going home.
We get told ‘that’s it you are going home, totally recovered or not’.
Everyone should get top-notch care from the NHS. We pay our taxes and deserve the same treatment as the royals.
Jayne Grayson
By email
