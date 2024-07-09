Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hardest working royal, Princess Anne, recently had an accident after falling from a horse.

When asked how she was her husband told reporters that Anne would be leaving hospital when she feels she is ready.

Lucky Anne: anyone else who can’t afford the best private healthcare and has to go into hospital doesn’t get a choice of deciding when they are going home.

We get told ‘that’s it you are going home, totally recovered or not’.

"Everyone should get top-notch care from the NHS. We pay our taxes and deserve the same treatment as the royals."

Jayne Grayson

By email

