I am not one of her constituents, but her comments were made in a national forum. I ask her the following: have you no shame? Have you no integrity?

The Conservative Party is mired in sleaze, dishonesty, double standards. I can understand you wanting to keep your job, but, were I in your position, my conscience would lead me to resign from this Government.

Just look at the scandals facing the Tories and tell me you are proud to be a Conservative MP: a Downing Street Christmas party held when not allowed under Covid rules; Matt Hancock caught in breach of Covid-19 social distancing rules when images were leaked of his romantic embrace; Dominic Cummings ‘testing his eyesight’ by driving to Barnard Castle; second jobs and lobbying; Covid contracts; the PM’s flat refurbishment; Johnson’s jaunt to Marbella; how peerages are handed out; attempts to sway Watchdog panels. The list goes on.

A letter this week is about the Erewash MP Maggie Throup's appearance on Question Time.

Nicholas Martin

By email

