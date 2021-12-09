Letter: Erewash MP would surely resign if she had anything about her
I write after the appearance on Question Time of Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash.
I am not one of her constituents, but her comments were made in a national forum. I ask her the following: have you no shame? Have you no integrity?
The Conservative Party is mired in sleaze, dishonesty, double standards. I can understand you wanting to keep your job, but, were I in your position, my conscience would lead me to resign from this Government.
Just look at the scandals facing the Tories and tell me you are proud to be a Conservative MP: a Downing Street Christmas party held when not allowed under Covid rules; Matt Hancock caught in breach of Covid-19 social distancing rules when images were leaked of his romantic embrace; Dominic Cummings ‘testing his eyesight’ by driving to Barnard Castle; second jobs and lobbying; Covid contracts; the PM’s flat refurbishment; Johnson’s jaunt to Marbella; how peerages are handed out; attempts to sway Watchdog panels. The list goes on.
Nicholas Martin
By email
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you