4G is already providing super-fast broadband. Remember the sell on 4G around five years ago?

With existing great internet connectivity, lines should not be crossed by continually erecting new telecom poles everywhere on the sell of a few seconds faster broadband. It’s ridiculous!

Home owners in Chesterfield in conservation areas, where there are listed buildings and Victorian cottages and terraces, have imposing huge telecom poles in views from every window.

More and more telecom poles are going up around Chesterfield, and one reader is fed up.

Preservation, mental health mindfulness, and local area conservation considerations should always come first. It appears telecom companies have far too much in Government millions and are literally walking around our streets trying to find more and more areas to drill underground and erect poles, without any consequences to residents’ wishes.

People who live on their mobile phones and are not interested in local history or geography, may encourage this. However the money-making faster fibre is becoming a joke with telecom companies imposing ugly poles everywhere, visually imposing the view of local residents. They need to focus on areas with poor connectivity.

J. Moorland

Chesterfield

