The Government tells us we need to build 300,000 homes a year, they also tell us immigration is falling and the birth rate is dropping - so how is this justified?

I wonder if it's simply to make the fat cats of the building world even fatter?

This country needs farmland to feed itself and every time we build we simply add to flooding problems.

One reader is angry at the amount land being used to build housing on, and calls for it to stop.

Enough is enough, as is shown by more housing at Holmewood.

A huge area of land has just been taken.

There are currently so many new estates being built in Bolsover, I think that is why the town is applying for city status.

But this is a national epidemic with no justification.

Tim Whapplington

Heath

