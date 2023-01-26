They asked me where the outdoor market in Chesterfield is: well we are an historic market town. It was so embarrassing, and quite frankly disappointing to the visitors, when I took them outside and pointed to the empty market place, except the usual fruit and veg stall at the top!

The visitors looked at me as if I was joking. Councillors need to wake up and listen! Can local councillors please take divisive action, such as free market stalls on Saturdays, even as a trial, especially as traders will still need to pay for parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors want to see a bustling market, the council are making no money from traders now on the market, so allowing a free stall trial would cost nothing, but could prove successful filling up stalls? Doing nothing should not be an option, and no excuses: trials measuring results is a viable option, and could improve visitors coming to the town centre.

A reader was embarrassed to show visitors the (lack of) the outdoor market.

Filling up the market stalls should be a top priority. Other towns have successful markets and haven't given up, but traders need to know they won't lose money and will at least break even and potentially make profit. There needs to be a trial period at least.

Our market has been declining for years with no new ideas, no trials. It’s time to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M. Smith

Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.