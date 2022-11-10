When will this useless Government stop hiding behind convenient excuses like Covid and Putin and admit to the main reason for the current pathetic state of the country: a breathtakingly disastrous act of self-inflicted harm caused by elephant in the room Brexit?

Dave Rhodes

Derbyshire

A reader says Brexit is the main reason this country is in a mess.

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. I have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad