News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Letter: Elephant in the room is reason for state of country

Spiralling fuel costs, NHS in crisis, soaring inflation, drastic cuts, teachers, nurses and others threatening strikes, unprecedented child poverty, the list goes on.

By Tracy Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

When will this useless Government stop hiding behind convenient excuses like Covid and Putin and admit to the main reason for the current pathetic state of the country: a breathtakingly disastrous act of self-inflicted harm caused by elephant in the room Brexit?

Dave Rhodes

Derbyshire

A reader says Brexit is the main reason this country is in a mess.

Most Popular

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. I have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are reliant on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

NHSGovernmentBrexit