Letter: Elephant in the room is reason for state of country
Spiralling fuel costs, NHS in crisis, soaring inflation, drastic cuts, teachers, nurses and others threatening strikes, unprecedented child poverty, the list goes on.
When will this useless Government stop hiding behind convenient excuses like Covid and Putin and admit to the main reason for the current pathetic state of the country: a breathtakingly disastrous act of self-inflicted harm caused by elephant in the room Brexit?
Dave Rhodes
Derbyshire
