Perhaps the council leader could show an example to the rest of us and perhaps walk the short distance from home to work, or use the frequent bus service from Brimington to Chesterfield.

Not everybody has a convenient charging point outside his/her house.

How do people who live in terraced houses without gardens do it? Straggle a cable across the pavement further inconveniencing pedestrians?

A reader responds to a recent article in the Derbyshire Times about electric cars.

Where do the minerals to make the batteries come from? Does Coun Gilby know that the manufacturers depend on the slave labour of child miners in central Africa for their lithium etc?

Where does the electricity to charge the batteries come from? How would those whose electricity was cut off for a few weeks recently have managed? What if France stops supplying electricity? What if the wood chips from America fail to arrive?

What about the pollution caused by all road transport? It’s not only exhaust fumes – debris from brake linings, oil, tyres pollute our streets.

A car is driven for about five per cent of the day, the rest of the time it is parked somewhere. Wouldn’t it be better (if Mrs Gilby finds it necessary to have private transport) that shared vehicles could be used by elected members and council officers and that their allowances be reduced accordingly?

Mick Portman

Chesterfield

