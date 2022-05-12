I have said more than once that, from being born until death, you are protected in one way or another by the NHS or by another authority, your care or whatever is covered.

Sadly not: if you are disabled or become elderly, you become an expense that the NHS and (authorities) councils wish they did not have to cover, you become an item not a person.

On the news and in the papers, the elderly are costing more to look after, but wait: the elderly are people, men and women.

A letter this week is about care homes closing.

Being in a care home may well not be the right place for one person, but the very best for another.

Sending people into private care homes or their own homes and expecting costs to vanish is beyond stupid.

Private care homes are, by their nature, expensive beyond many people’s reach. Sending a person back to their own home is more like a prison sentence. If they are not mobile they are trapped in four walls having no-one to see or speak to for hours on end.

Sadly, as an ambulance driver, I have had to do this: take a person home to nothing, it’s so wrong.

A care home is just that, a place where a person can live out their lives in the company of others, being looked after by other people who care.

Our county should replace, as stated, the ones they are closing, if not by building, then look at the properties they already have, convert them.

Expensive perhaps, but better for the people definitely.

County or any council-run care home have had a use in our communities for years and if managed correctly, could for many more.

Finding people to use them will never be a problem, there are many people who would love to be in a care home and not locked in their own four walls and left.

Care homes are not for everyone, however for those that need one, they cannot be better places.

Remember we all get old (elderly) if lucky, and should be treated with dignity, as people not as expenses on a county spread sheet.

Adrian Mather

Derbyshire

