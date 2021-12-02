The cash will be used to fund the 24/7 emergency rescue service for those in trouble in our operational area, which includes the rural areas of Chesterfield.

2021 is turning into a very busy year. As of November 28, the team has attended 142 call outs plus an additional 11 call outs for members who are also operational members of Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.

This service is provided by our members, who are all volunteers, and is completely funded by charitable donations and the generosity of our members, who provide fuel, vehicles, clothing, food and equipment as well as their time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edale Mountain Rescue Team raised £1,118.31 from the people of Chesterfield during a street collection. Pictured are Madeleine Fforde, John Coombs, search dog Dottie and Robert Small

Thanks again.

Robert Small

Fundraising officer, EMRT

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.