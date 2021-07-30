Letter: Eckington School has always had a good pastoral team

I would like to remind Mr Melson regarding pastoral work within the school that Eckington School has always had a good and brilliant pastor team.

So much so, several years ago the pastoral team were congratulated by Ofsted inspectors not only on their achievements, but with their work with the children, work within the school and a highly caring pastoral team.

The only downside was the children were discouraged to go and talk to staff with their problems.

So this is not a recent achievement for Eckington, they have always had a good pastoral team. Keep it up Eckington.

(This is from an ex-member of staff, now retired, with 17 years working at the school).

Sandy Towndrow

By email

