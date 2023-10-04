Letter: Easy option isn't always the best one when it comes to town's parking charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I keep noting unnecessary planned maintenance being carried out on council houses.They are at present replacing good PVC windows. Recently it was the replacement of good roofs.

In previous years, it had been kitchens and toilets.I’ve noted good steel green bus shelters replaced by aluminium ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this planned maintenance was put back, say three years, a great saving could be made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'On the parking issue, why doesn’t the council lay down an official Market Day, once per week, with all parking free?', asks a reader.

This may cause redundancies but the construction industry is crying out for craftsmen.That does not mean that emergency work should be affected.

On the parking issue, why doesn’t the council lay down an official Market Day, once per week, with all parking free. That may lead to some upturn in the town and it would then show the council a way forward.

Mr. F A Roberts

Newbold

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.