Letter: E scooters are not legal form of transport and issue needs sorting in our town

E-scooters are illegal to ride in public places.They are, by law, only permitted to be ridden on private property and not on our roads and pavements, and the police have the power to confiscate them.The best thing that our police officers in this area can do to keep people safe is to enforce the law and confiscate e-scooters when they are seen in public.I believe that they are unsafe for riders, for people walking on public pavements and for motorists.They are certainly NOT a form of legal transport!

J Norman

Chesterfield

