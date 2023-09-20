News you can trust since 1855
Letter: E scooters are not legal form of transport and issue needs sorting in our town

After reading an article that police officers are trying to prevent parents collecting their kids from schools on e-scooters, I would like officers with Derbyshire Police to actually do their job on this issue.
By J Norman
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
E-scooters are illegal to ride in public places.They are, by law, only permitted to be ridden on private property and not on our roads and pavements, and the police have the power to confiscate them.The best thing that our police officers in this area can do to keep people safe is to enforce the law and confiscate e-scooters when they are seen in public.I believe that they are unsafe for riders, for people walking on public pavements and for motorists.They are certainly NOT a form of legal transport!

J Norman

Chesterfield

