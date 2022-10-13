Shops are apparently not advising people that e-scooters can only be ridden on private property – basically in your gardens – and not on public footpaths or roads. Please do not waste your money!

But more importantly, think about health and safety, do your research and see just how dangerous e-scooters can be for the vast majority of young children riding them, without enough common sense from them.

Regardless of growing accident statistics nationally from e-scooters, let’s make sure that we keep Chesterfield as safe as possible and free of young kids who are riding unregulated e-scooters.

Exercise is great and let’s face it, children should be walking and burning calories!

J Norman

Derbyshire

