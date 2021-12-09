Letter: Dunston Grange development is part of what makes Chesterfield grow

Over the last 50 years, Chesterfield has been surrounded by developments like this in order to grow.

Graham Baldwin

Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Chesterfield has been surrounded by developments like this in order to grow.", says one reader of the Dunston Grange development.

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.