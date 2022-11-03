Cannabis use for some means addiction and misery, and I know many of these people, like cigarette smokers, will never admit having any addiction of cannabis.

Many of us know someone who smokes cannabis everyday, because they need too, and I, like others, have seen friends develop mental health issues because of this drug.

I have read many comments about cannabis being a herb so it’s safe, and the benefits of it for health issues. This is medically developed cannabis oil with the "brain altering" properties removed, so it will not make users high. This should be available on prescription in my opinion.

A reader does not want to see cannabis downgraded.

Street cannabis is strong, and advocators of legalising it to control the strength will go against demand on the streets and value for money. Cannabis smokers want it strong to get high!

Derbyshire Police are forever attending road accidents where cannabis and alcohol are instrumental, yes we already have the consequences of alcohol abuse because it’s freely available, so SURELY let's make sure cannabis is never legalised and freely available like alcohol, because it will be letting off another explosion!

Class A and convictions is the best future for everyone regarding cannabis. I hope to hear from many more people witnessing the addictions of cannabis use.

There has never been a war against drugs in the country. The reason we are where we are now is the steady legalising and soft approach on cannabis over the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis being class B gives the impression it has no dangers, but it does. Its classification provides a false sense of security for first time users.

J. Norman

Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.